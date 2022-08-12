Swiss National Bank Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of UDR worth $76,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tobam increased its holdings in UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

