Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Alliant Energy worth $67,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.