Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $68,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

