Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Bunge worth $67,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

BG stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile



Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

