Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Iron Mountain worth $69,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $548,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.