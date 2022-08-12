Swiss National Bank Has $63.21 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $63,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $206.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

