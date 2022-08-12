Swiss National Bank Has $64.23 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Packaging Co. of America worth $64,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.