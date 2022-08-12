Swiss National Bank Has $69.49 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Iron Mountain worth $69,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

