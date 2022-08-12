Swiss National Bank Has $71.63 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Caesars Entertainment worth $71,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,610,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after buying an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

