Swiss National Bank Has $73.03 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Carnival Co. & worth $73,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.54 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

