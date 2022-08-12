Swiss National Bank Has $73.03 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $73,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after buying an additional 970,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,719,621. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

