Swiss National Bank Has $73.54 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of International Paper worth $73,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at International Paper
In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
International Paper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Articles
