Swiss National Bank Has $73.54 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of International Paper worth $73,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Price Performance

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

