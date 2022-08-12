Swiss National Bank Has $73.57 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $73,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average is $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

