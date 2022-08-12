Swiss National Bank Has $74.30 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of AES worth $74,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 17.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

