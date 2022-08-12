Swiss National Bank Has $74.36 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $74,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

About SS&C Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

