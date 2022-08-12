Swiss National Bank Has $75.57 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Bill.com worth $75,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,636. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

