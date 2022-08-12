Swiss National Bank Has $76.79 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

TTWO stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

