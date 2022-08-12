Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $68,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

