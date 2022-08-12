Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Shaw Communications worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $27.05 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.