Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Teleflex worth $71,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

