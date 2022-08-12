Swiss National Bank Purchases 176,300 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Western Digital worth $67,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.