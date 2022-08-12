Swiss National Bank Purchases 390,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of VICI Properties worth $77,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

