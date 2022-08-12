Swiss National Bank Purchases 49,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Celanese worth $67,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

