Swiss National Bank Purchases 59,700 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of FMC worth $72,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2,581.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $22,979,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC Trading Up 0.3 %

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.57 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.