Swiss National Bank Purchases 71,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Entegris worth $77,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

