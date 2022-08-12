Swiss National Bank Purchases 99,700 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Incyte worth $64,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.76 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.