Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Bio-Techne worth $73,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $374.43 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.17.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

