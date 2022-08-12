Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Plug Power worth $64,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

