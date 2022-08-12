Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of J. M. Smucker worth $63,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

