Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Plug Power worth $64,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

