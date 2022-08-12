Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Brown & Brown worth $75,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.54 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

