Swiss National Bank Sells 46,062 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,062 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CNH Industrial worth $70,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,079,000 after buying an additional 4,396,941 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

