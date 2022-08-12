TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$8.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.