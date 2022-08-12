Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,270 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.91 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

