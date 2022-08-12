TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.58.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.10. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$27.34 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.77%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

