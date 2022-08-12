The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

