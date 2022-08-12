The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,003,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,307,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average is $267.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

