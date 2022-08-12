The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

