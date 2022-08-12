The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.