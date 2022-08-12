The Middleby Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.59. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.