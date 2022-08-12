Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 75,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $669.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 154.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

