TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $20.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $892.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

About TPI Composites

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

