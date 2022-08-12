Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,086 put options on the company. This is an increase of 228% compared to the average daily volume of 3,988 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE opened at $95.31 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

