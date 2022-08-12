Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.59 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

