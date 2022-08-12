Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $4,360,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

