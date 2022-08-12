Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,794 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRQ opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.