TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 10.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 43,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,849,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.
TuSimple Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.