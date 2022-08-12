TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 10.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 43,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,849,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TuSimple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in TuSimple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TuSimple by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.