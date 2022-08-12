Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

