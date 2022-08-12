Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

