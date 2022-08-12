uniQure Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Shares of QURE opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $918.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in uniQure by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

